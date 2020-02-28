Decrease of the Number of Births in Bulgaria in 2019

The number of children born in Bulgaria in 2019 continued decrease, data of the National Health Insurance Fund show. Last year a total of 54,762 Bulgarian children were born, whereas in 2018 and 2017 their number amounted to 55,796 and 58,237 respectively. The rate of C-section has increased. In 2019, 47.35% of the mothers gave birth through C-section while in 2018 46,90% of the babies were born with C-section. Last year babies were born in 107 hospitals.

In 16 of them less than 100 babies were born. These are mainly municipal hospitals in smaller towns such as Berkovitsa, Kavarna, Balchik, Levski, Cherven bryag, etc. In 2018 less than 100 babies were born in 13 Bulgarian hospitals, BNR reported.