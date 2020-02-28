Turkey Decided to no longer Stop Syrian Refugees from Reaching Europe

Turkish police, coastguards and border checkpoints have been instructed to stand down in the event of an increase in the flow of refugees to Europe, world news agencies said.

Turkey has decided to no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe by land and sea. This was reported by TASS and Reuters, citing a senior Turkish official.

According to the agency's interlocutor, Turkish police, coast guards and border checkpoints have been instructed to remain inactive in the event of an increased flow of Syrian refugees.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened the EU to open doors for refugees to Europe. So last October, the Turkish leader promised to do so if Brussels deems Ankara's operation in Syria "Peace Spring" as a military one. In early November, Erdogan said Ankara would have to open Europe's doors for Syrian refugees if the EU did not assist Turkey in their deployment.