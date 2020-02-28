PM Borissov Convened an Extraordinary Meeting of the Security Council because of the Coronavirus

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has convened an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council, the government press office reported.

On the prime minister’s orders, the extraordinary meeting will be held today at 11:30 am.

The meeting will be held jointly with the National Operational Headquarters in order to coordinate and organize the actions of the competent state bodies in connection with the WHO declared public health urgency of international importance relation of the disease COVID-19. During the meeting, staff members will report on coronavirus measures and funds will be allocated for their implementation.

There is currently no case of a coronavirus in Bulgaria.