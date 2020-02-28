Harry Potter Fans Can now Visit the Hogwarts Museum in London

Anyone will be able to view the authentic details filmed in the movie saga.

For the first time this spring, fans of Harry Potter films and books will be able to see the scenery of the Slytherin House at the Warner Studio in London, BGNES reported.

From April 3 to September 6 this year, anyone will be able to explore the collection of beautifully crafted iconic props, the breathtaking sets and the original costumes which were used in the movie saga.

Visitors will be able to step into the Great Hall, Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley.

Tickets must be purchased in advance on the museum's official website.