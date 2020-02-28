Slovenia Requests the Return of Compulsory Military Service

One of the priorities of the new Slovenian government, led by Janez Janša, is the restoration of compulsory military service in Slovenia.

Matej Tonin, who is reportedly the new Minister of Defense, said returning the recruiting service was one of the priorities and was already included in the coalition agreement.

"In the first phase, we will try to attract as many people as possible to volunteer for military service. If the volunteer are not enough, the second phase provides for the introduction of compulsory military service," Tonin said.

 

 

