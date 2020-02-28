Grigor Dimitrov Defeated Wawrinka, he will Face Rafael Nadal at the Semi-Finals in Acapulco

Grigor Dimitrov defeated the No.3 Stan Wawrinka 6: 4, 6: 4 in the 1/4 finals of the Acapulco Tennis Tournament to reach the semifinals of the tournament in an hour and 25 minutes of play.

With this victory, Dimitrov improved to 11-2 at this event and also kept alive his hopes of winning his second Acapulco Open title, Essentially Sports reported.

Grigor Dimitrov will face Rafael Nadal at the semi-finals.