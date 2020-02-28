The President of Mongolia is Quarantined after a Visit to China

Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga will be quarantined for two weeks after his visit to Beijing, Mongolian media reported.

According to the media, Immediately upon their arrival in Mongolia, President Battulga and accompanying delegates have been taken to 14-day isolation as a precautionary measure. They also underwent special coronavirus tests at Chinggis Khaan Airport. They were then directed to a special clinic where medical staff would put them under complete isolation from the outside world.

President Khaltmaagiin Battulga visited China to hold a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and to discuss joint efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen mutual trust between the two countries as well.

