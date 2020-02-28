There are Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in more than 50 Countries

Three more countries have registered cases of coronavirus

The new coronavirus COVID-19 already spreads in more than 50 countries. A total of 80,000 people are infected. In Italy, there are already 17 victims and 650 infected. There are 20 confirmed cases in France in the last 24 hours alone.

First cases were found in the Netherlands, Lithuania, Belarus, New Zealand and Nigeria. Japan is introducing more stringent measures. All schools are closed till Monday. The measure will affect 13 million students.

"We are actually in a very delicate situation in which the outbreak can go in any direction based on how we handle it," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday, urging affected countries to "move swiftly" to contain the disease at its "decisive point" globally.

"I want to express my solidarity and friendship with Italy in the efforts to tackle the coronavirus. This virus affects us all and this problem can only be solved with full European and international cooperation," said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Concussions on the world stock exchanges over the coronavirus continue.