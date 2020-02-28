NIMH: Maximum Temperatures between 8C and 13C, Rain in the Evening

Today, the clouds will continue to increase from the west. It will start raining around noon in western Bulgaria, in the afternoon and evening hours the rain will turn to snow in the mountainous areas and the Pre-Balkans. Light to moderate winds will begin to blow from the northwest in the afternoon and will increase, bringing temperatures further down. In eastern Bulgaria, most of the day a south-southwest wind will blow, rain expected in the evening. At around 2:00 pm temperatures will range mostly between 8C and 13C, but will start to go down fast because of the northwest winds. A strong northwest wind will blow overnight, and precipitation will let up from the west.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.