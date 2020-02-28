NIMH: Maximum Temperatures between 8C and 13C, Rain in the Evening

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 28, 2020, Friday // 11:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NIMH: Maximum Temperatures between 8C and 13C, Rain in the Evening www.pixabay.com

Today, the clouds will continue to increase from the west. It will start raining around noon in western Bulgaria, in the afternoon and evening hours the rain will turn to snow in the mountainous areas and the Pre-Balkans. Light to moderate winds will begin to blow from the northwest in the afternoon and will increase, bringing temperatures further down. In eastern Bulgaria, most of the day a south-southwest wind will blow, rain expected in the evening. At around 2:00 pm temperatures will range mostly between 8C and 13C, but will start to go down fast because of the northwest winds. A strong northwest wind will blow overnight, and precipitation will let up from the west.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria