NSI: 9.1% Increase in Foreigners Visits in Bulgaria

In January 2020, 423.1 thousand Bulgarian residents made trips abroad, or by 5.1% more than those in January 2019. An increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Turkey - by 15.7%, Italy - by 11.1%, Serbia - by 9. 8%, Austria - by 6.7%, the United Kingdom - by 6. 4%, Republic of North Macedonia - by 6. 3%, Germany - by 5. 3%, Romania - by 3. 4%. At the same time a decrease was registered in the trips to: France - by 6. 9%, Spain - by 3. 8%, Greece - by 0.8%.



In January 2020, most trips of Bulgarian residents were made to: Turkey - 87.3 thousand, Greece - 83.4 thousand, Serbia - 38.7 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 28.2 thousand, Romania - 25.8 thousand, Germany - 21.2 thousand, Austria - 16.6 thousand, Spain - 15.9 thousand, Italy - 14.3 thousand, the United Kingdom - 14.3 thousand.



In January 2020, the number of arrivals from abroad was 604.6 thousand, or by 9.1% more in comparison with January 2019.



The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 45.7% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria, or by 3.9% more year-on-year. An increase was registered in the visits of citizens from Italy - by 16. 4%, Germany - by 16.1%, Romania - by 15.1%, Poland - by 10.4%, Austria - by 4. 5%. At the same time a decrease was registered in the visits from Belgium - by 19.8%, the United Kingdom - by 9. 3%, Greece - by 4.7%.



The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’ increased by 14.3%, as the highest increase was observed in the visits of citizens of Turkey - by 22.7%.



In January 2020 the most visits to Bulgaria were from: Turkey - 120.7 thousand, Greece - 98.8 thousand, Republic of North Macedonia - 71.8 thousand, Romania - 71.3 thousand, Serbia - 42.0 thousand, the United Kingdom - 22.5 thousand, Germany - 18.2 thousand, Ukraine - 18.0 thousand, Israel - 15.0 thousand, Italy - 13.5 thousand.