Iranian Vice President Infected with COVID-19
Iranian vice president for women and family affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has contracted the coronavirus, IRNA reported, quoted by RIA Novosti.
"Due to some signs of infection, Ms Ebtekar was tested and tested positive," the vice presidential adviser told the agency.
Other Irianian officials, including Iran's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to recent data, the number of infections in Iran has reached 245, of which 26 are fatal.
