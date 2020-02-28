Wizz Air is Changing its Flight Schedule to Italy

Bulgaria: Wizz Air is Changing its Flight Schedule to Italy Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that due to a declining trend in search for flights to Italy caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus, the carrier will change its flight schedule.

This will reduce the frequency of flights. Significant number of flights to Northern Italy between March 11 and April 2, 2020 will be canceled. During this period, about 60% of the total flights to Italian cities will be canceled. The normal schedule will be restored after April 2, 2020.

Passengers with reservations affected by this change will be informed in a timely manner and will be re-routed to an alternate route as early as possible, but no earlier than 14 days after the original date of flight.

Customers who have booked their flights directly on wizzair.com or through the airline's mobile app will receive an email alerting them to a free change of rtheir eservation fo a new date, a full refund of the initially paid amount, or a 120% refund of the credit in their WIZZ account.

