6,000 People are Blocked on a Cruise Ship in Mexico

About 6,000 people are blocked on a cruise ship in Cozumel, Mexico, to be tested for the new coronavirus, BTA reported.

The MSC Meraviglia ship was allowed to dock in Mexico, a day after MSC Cruises expressed dismay that authorities in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands had refused its cruise liner. This happened after a crew member was diagnosed with the flu.

Quintana Roo governor, Carlos Joaquín, quickly tweeted Thursday that “no authorization has been given” for people to leave the ship. The people on the cruiser will only be allowed to get off after the medics confirm that no one is infected with the coronavirus, he said.

Mexican President Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that while it is important to comply with medical standards, the country 'cannot close" its "ports and airports".

“We cannot act with discrimination,” he added.

The first case of the new coronavirus in Latin America was confirmed yesterday in Brazil.

