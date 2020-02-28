A 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded Off the Coast of the Philippines

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the Philippines. This was announced by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.
There are no reports of casualties, damage or a tsunami threat, TASS reports.
According to the Institute, the epicenter of the earthquake is located 359 km from Davao City (with about 1.6 million inhabitants). The earthquake occurred is at a depth of 118 km.
