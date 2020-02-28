The Bulgarians who were Blocked at a Hotel in Tenerife are Allowed to Leave

February 28, 2020, Friday
Bulgaria: The Bulgarians who were Blocked at a Hotel in Tenerife are Allowed to Leave www.pixabay.com

The three Bulgarians, who have been blocked for days at a hotel on the island of Tenerife, have been allowed to leave. This was reported to Victoria Zaharieva.

Our consular service in Madrid has received the news.

Victoria, her husband, and her daughter arrived at the hotel two to three hours after the infected Italian left. About 130 guests are now allowed to leave.

