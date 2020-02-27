BNT: Cabinet Adopts Removal of 155 km of Roads from the Vignette System Scope

Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers on February 27 approved to take out 155 km of the national road network from the scope of the vignette system. The roads are on the territory of Varna and Sofia municipalities.

Prime Minister Borissov explained that this way he fulfilled the commitment he undertook earlier today during a hearing the Parliament, so that the people from the suburbs do not have to pay for vignettes when they travel to the cities.

He clarified that they are also in contact with other municipalities, which will deposit their requests and they will be considered in order to solve the problem with them.

Another decision made by the government today was to allocate additional funds to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food to combat hails this year.

Boyko Borissov also said that the Council of Ministers abandoned its intention to buy a new government aircraft, which had to replace the current Falcon. The funds will be diverted to the municipalities.

During the government meeting, it was decided that the distribution of all print media in Bulgaria will be carried out by the Bulgarian Posts.