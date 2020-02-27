Ship from Venice Arrived in Burgas

The crew of a ship that arrived from northern Italy at the oil port in Burgas have been put under a quarantine. There are about 25 Filipinos aboard the vessel as the ship left Venice on February 21st and reached the Rosenetz Burgas port on Thursday. The tanker has a yellow flag raised and will remain with it until its departure from Burgas, medical authorities said. The body temperature of the entire crew was measured. No one showed symptoms of the disease, BNR reported.

All 17 COVID-19 coronavirus tests made in hospitals in Burgas, Pleven, Stara Zagora, Shumen, Varna, Haskovo, Sofia and Rousse were negative, the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases has also reported.

