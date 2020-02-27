All Hospitalized People in Bulgaria Tested Negative for COVID-19

All 17 samples for the new COVID-19 coronavirus were negative. They belong to patients in hospitals in Burgas, Pleven, Stara Zagora, Shumen, Varna, Haskovo, Sofia and Ruse, the Ministry of Health reported.

The samples were examined at the National Reference Laboratory of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

All 19 samples from people at the Military Medical Academy are also negative.

