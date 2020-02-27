Bulgarians Suffer Losses from Their Bank Deposits

Business » FINANCE | February 27, 2020, Thursday // 17:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Suffer Losses from Their Bank Deposits pexels.com

The total losses of Bulgarians, who have savings accounts in banks, from inflation alone equal over EUR 1 billion a year. Bulgarians invests just 2.4 percent of their savings in equity or in companies. In Eastern Europe, this percentage reaches 20 percent.

Most of the family budget is invested in shares by Swedes and Finns. There this type of investment accounts for 40% of the assets of households. Against the backdrop of bank deposits in Bulgaria, there are now more than 15,000 companies in the country, with sales and operating profit rising by more than 25% over the last three years. Investing in them is even more profitable than real estate investments preferred by Bulgarians, according to investment consultants quoted by BTA./ BNR

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria