Bulgarians Suffer Losses from Their Bank Deposits

The total losses of Bulgarians, who have savings accounts in banks, from inflation alone equal over EUR 1 billion a year. Bulgarians invests just 2.4 percent of their savings in equity or in companies. In Eastern Europe, this percentage reaches 20 percent.

Most of the family budget is invested in shares by Swedes and Finns. There this type of investment accounts for 40% of the assets of households. Against the backdrop of bank deposits in Bulgaria, there are now more than 15,000 companies in the country, with sales and operating profit rising by more than 25% over the last three years. Investing in them is even more profitable than real estate investments preferred by Bulgarians, according to investment consultants quoted by BTA./ BNR