The Coronavirus Vaccine is Ready

The first batches of the new COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine are ready and sent to health regulators for approval. The vaccine was developed by American biotechnology company Modern Therapeutics, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to Times. The development process was completed in a record-breaking time. It's only 42 days since Chinese scientists released the genetic code of the virus. Vaccine vials have now been sent to the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases and the National Institutes of Health in the United States. Tests on people before it is approved for sale will begin in April. At the same time, tests were started at the National Institutes of Health with a patient infected with COVID-19 on a new drug called Remdesivir, which was developed against the Ebola virus. The patient, who volunteered for the groundbreaking study, returned to the United States after he tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship So far, Remdsesivir has shown positive results on animals infected with two other coronaviruses - SARS and MERS. The modern-day vaccine against COVID-19 was developed in record time because it is based on a relatively new genetic method that does not require huge amounts of viruses. Instead, it used a RNA encoding the correct coronavirus proteins, which would then be injected into humans and produce antibodies.