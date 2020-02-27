Emma Hopkins: People who Wish to Work in the UK will Apply through a New System

The British ambassador specified that Bulgarians can travel to the Island for up to 6 months

The United Kingdom left the European Union (EU) on 31 January 2020. From 1 January 2021, a new migration policy will also be introduced after the free movement of persons is terminated. EU and non-EU nationals will be treated equally, it said.

The country intends to reduce overall migration levels and give top priority to those with the highest skills and greatest talents: scientists, engineers and other highly skilled workers.

Free movement will be replaced by a new point system for assessing migrants.

In this regard, Deputy Ambassador Lynn Charles of the British Embassy provided more information on the new immigration policy of the United Kingdom in a special video. In it, she explains who falls within the scope of the new immigration policy and which citizens are excluded.

Anyone arriving in the United Kingdom after 1 January 2021 to work or study will need to obtain a special permit based on the point system in question.

Bulgarians who are already living in the UK can apply for the Duty Scheme by 30 June 2021.