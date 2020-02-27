Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds Issued for 24 Bulgarian Regions

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for 24 Bulgarian regions on 27 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.



The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Sofia and Sofia City. Average wind speed of 14-19 m/s expected, with gusts up to 24 m/s.



The NIMH is urging residents to beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of outdoor activities are possible.



A Code Yellow warning of high winds in the sea is in place in the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. The southwest winds are expected to turn northwest.