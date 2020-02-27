Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds Issued for 24 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 27, 2020, Thursday // 10:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning for Strong Winds Issued for 24 Bulgarian Regions NIMH

A Code Yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for 24 Bulgarian regions on 27 February, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said on its website.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Targovishte, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Kardzhali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Plovdiv, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Sofia and Sofia City. Average wind speed of 14-19 m/s expected, with gusts up to 24 m/s.

The NIMH is urging residents to beware of flying debris. Local disturbances of outdoor activities are possible.

A Code Yellow warning of high winds in the sea is in place in the regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas. The southwest winds are expected to turn northwest.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), strong winds, code yellow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria