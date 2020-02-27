Weather Forecast: Drop in Temperatures, we can Expect Rain and Snow

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 27, 2020, Thursday // 09:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Drop in Temperatures, we can Expect Rain and Snow www.pixabay.com

A cold front will pass through the country today. From west to east clouds will increase and thicken, with rain, which in the evening will turn to snow in western Bulgaria; thunderstorms are also possible. Moderate to strong northwest winds will bring cold air and temperatures will drop.

At about 2:00 pm temperatures will range from 5-6C in places in western Bulgaria to 15-16C in the east, where the winds will be still from the southwest. In the afternoon, precipitation will stop temporarily from the northwest and the clouds will clear.

Atmospheric pressure will rise but will remain below the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, Weather forecast, snow, rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria