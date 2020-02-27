Weather Forecast: Drop in Temperatures, we can Expect Rain and Snow

A cold front will pass through the country today. From west to east clouds will increase and thicken, with rain, which in the evening will turn to snow in western Bulgaria; thunderstorms are also possible. Moderate to strong northwest winds will bring cold air and temperatures will drop.

At about 2:00 pm temperatures will range from 5-6C in places in western Bulgaria to 15-16C in the east, where the winds will be still from the southwest. In the afternoon, precipitation will stop temporarily from the northwest and the clouds will clear.

Atmospheric pressure will rise but will remain below the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.