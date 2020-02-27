CONFIRMED: First Case of Coronavirus in Romania

This was confirmed by Health Minister Victor Costache.

Romania confirms first coronavirus case in the country, Reuters reports. A man from the southern Romanian city of Gorj tested positive for the virus.

"The man was in direct contact with an Italian citizen who traveled to Romania earlier this month," said Romanian Health Minister Victor Costache.

"He is in good general condition and will be transferred to an infectious hospital in Bucharest. All members of his family tested negative for the virus," Costache added.