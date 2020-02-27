Five People were Killed in a Fire in a Building in the French City of Strasbourg

Bulgaria: Five People were Killed in a Fire in a Building in the French City of Strasbourg

Five people were killed today in a fire in a building in the French city of Strasbourg, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

Seven people were injured and were admitted to hospital.

The fire is under control.

