Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski: There aren't any Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus yet
14 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted at the Military Medical Academy for the last day. Four of them are foreign nationals - Japanese, Egyptian, Portuguese and Italian. Two or three of them have pneumonia, and the results are expected to come out in the early afternoon. This was announced by the Chairman of the Crisis Staff and the Chief of Crisis Staff Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski during a regular briefing in front of the hospital.
"There aren't any confirmed cases of coronavirus for now. He explained that he could neither confirm the case of a man admitted to a hospital in Gabrovo nor deny it because the results were not yet ready.
14,400 people and 12,100 vehicles entered the country yesterday, Chief Commissioner Kyuchukov said. A passenger traveling by truck as a second driver had a fever and the procedure was initiated. The man is admitted to the MMA. He entered the country through Kalotina border checkpoint.
- » CONFIRMED: First Case of Coronavirus in Romania
- » Northern Macedonia has Confirmed the First Case of a Coronavirus
- » Rumours about First Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria!
- » All Samples of Patients in Bulgaria who were Suspected to be Infected with COVID-19 are Negative
- » First Case of Coronavirus Infection in Greece
- » The US Promised that the Coronavirus Vaccine will be Ready for Testing in 90 Days