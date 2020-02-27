Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski: There aren't any Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus yet

14 people with suspected coronavirus were admitted at the Military Medical Academy for the last day. Four of them are foreign nationals - Japanese, Egyptian, Portuguese and Italian. Two or three of them have pneumonia, and the results are expected to come out in the early afternoon. This was announced by the Chairman of the Crisis Staff and the Chief of Crisis Staff Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski during a regular briefing in front of the hospital.

"There aren't any confirmed cases of coronavirus for now. He explained that he could neither confirm the case of a man admitted to a hospital in Gabrovo nor deny it because the results were not yet ready.

14,400 people and 12,100 vehicles entered the country yesterday, Chief Commissioner Kyuchukov said. A passenger traveling by truck as a second driver had a fever and the procedure was initiated. The man is admitted to the MMA. He entered the country through Kalotina border checkpoint.