Rumours about First Case of Coronavirus in Bulgaria!

A person in Bulgaria has been diagnosed with a coronavirus, Traffic News writes. The information about the patient has not yet been formally confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

According to the information the infected patient is from Plovdiv.

He has a fever and all the symptoms of COVID-19. The case is expected to be formally presented by authorities within hours.

Traffic News sources say a strategy is already being prepared. Public events that involve many people in one place will be limited. Schools and gardens, as well as other institutions, will be closed.

We recall that, according to the latest data from the National Reference Laboratory, the 9 samples taken today are negative. They belong to patients from Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shumen, Varna and Burgas.

However, the laboratory still analyzes samples from Ruse, the results of which will be announced today.