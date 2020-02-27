BSMEPA is an Official Partner of the ABLE Intensive Entrepreneurship Course

The Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA) is an Official Partner of ABLE Activator Intensive Entrepreneurship Course

The official opening of the second edition took place on February 22, bringing together the 30 participants in the course, representatives of organizations and companies, partners of the programme, as well as members of the Association of Bulgarian Leaders and Entrepreneurs (ABLE).

Organizers point out that the distinguishing features of the course are that after graduation participants will be able to join the community and continue to develop themselves and their projects through the organization's network of members and resources. The purpose of the training is not only to combine practical business and leadership skills, but also to give access and contacts the participants with both the most prominent representatives of the startup ecosystem in the country, as well as leaders from innovative corporations and internationally recognized organizations.

"I am delighted that BSMEPA is behind this initiative because the promotion of an entrepreneurial spirit, especially among young people, is paramount to building a sustainable development environment of the innovation sector. I congratulate ABLE on the idea and inspiration they are working on with the project, and I am eager to see the results of the participants in 7 weeks," said BSMEPA Executive Director Dr. Boiko Takov.