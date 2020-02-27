Luxembourg Becomes the First Country in the World with Free Public Transport
Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world where public transport will be free of charge. The measure enters into force on March 1 and aims to encourage people to give up their cars. The use of buses, trams and trains will be free of charge.
The value of the revolutionary introduction is € 41 million a year and will be financed by taxes. 200,000 people from neighbouring countries come to work every day in Luxembourg. In 2013, Tallinn became the first European capital to introduce free public transport.
