24 People Accused of Online Rumor-Mongering about the Spread of the Coronavirus Arrested in Iran

Authorities in Iran have arrested 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of the coronavirus, according to BGNES.

The country is struggling to gain control of the outbreak, which has claimed 19 lives in the last week.

“Twenty-four people were arrested and handed over to the judiciary and 118 (internet) users were talked to and let go” after receiving warnings, said Vahid Majid, head of the Iranian police force’s cyber unit.

"The arrests were carried out after the establishment of a special unit to combat rumor-mongers regarding the spread of coronavirus in the country," he was quoted as saying, the Times of Israel reported.

“The police are monitoring all the news published in the country’s cyberspace.”

Majid said the unit would take action over news, photos or videos that “contain rumors or fake news meant to disturb the public and increase concern in society.”