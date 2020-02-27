Record Visitors to Louvre Exhibition

Bulgaria: Record Visitors to Louvre Exhibition

It is dedicated to the great Leonardo da Vinci.

A new record for visits to the Louvre. More than 1,100,000 people attended an exhibition dedicated to the great Leonardo da Vinci.

The record was so far was 540,000 visitors back in 2018. Then there was an exposition dedicated to Eugene Delacroix.

The Musée du Louvre had a record 10.2 million visitors in 2018—an increase of 25% in comparison with 2017.  No other museum in the world has ever equaled this figure.

Tags: Louvre, museum, visits, Leonardo Da Vinci
