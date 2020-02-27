Prices of Drugs without Medical Prescription to be Regulated
The prices of the drugs which are sold without medical prescription will be regulated. This is envisaged by the Ministry of Health. The document has already been publicly discussed and is due to enter the Council of Ministers today.
There is an expected difference in final prices, especially in pharmacies which put a large markup. The purpose of the project of the Ministry of Health is the most bought medicines to be at affordable prices, consistent with the purchasing opportunities of the Bulgarians.
Currently, the prices of medicines without medical prescription are not regulated, NOVA TV reported.
