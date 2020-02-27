President Putin Agrees to Hold a Referendum on Constitutional Changes

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday agreed to hold a nationwide vote to allow Russians to have their say on a raft of changes to the country’s constitution on April 22, the Interfax news agency reported. This was announced today to reporters by the co-chairman of the working group on the preparation of changes to the Russian constitution, Pavel Krasheninnikov, quoted by TASS and Reuters.

According to the MP, the voting day will be non-working for the citizens.

At a meeting today with members of the task force, Putin said he "fully agrees" with the proposal to introduce a constitutional ban on top officials in Russia from owning tangible and financial assets abroad. He even suggested the list to be expanded.

The president said that any amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation should enter into force as soon as the results of the popular vote are announced. He said the proposal said the amendments would enter into force after the 2024 presidential elections, TASS reported.

Changes to the Russian constitution, proposed last month by Vladimir Putin, have allowed him to extend his control of power even after his presidential term expires, Reuters notes.