Northern Macedonia has Confirmed the First Case of a Coronavirus

The first case of a coronavirus in northern Macedonia has been confirmed. It is a patient born in Skopje in 1970 who has been in Italy for a while, MIA reported.

This was announced today by the Health Minister at a joint press conference at the government.

"There is no room for panic, the patient is admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in the isolation ward, and her condition is properly treated. Epidemiological analysis shows that she was a in Italy for a month. She has been ill for two weeks and was initially tested in a health facility in Italy. She went straight to the Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje immediately after entering our country. There was no danger of transmission of the disease during transportation," the Health Minister said.