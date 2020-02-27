All Samples of Patients in Bulgaria who were Suspected to be Infected with COVID-19 are Negative

The National Reference Laboratory for the New Coronavirus 19 examined 9 samples of patients with who were hospitalized due to coronavirus suspicions in Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shumen, Varna and Burgas. All of them are negative, according to the Ministry of Health.

All samples tested at the Military Medical Academy are also negative.

Later in the National Reference Laboratory today The results from the samples from Ruse, which have been received later, will be released tomorrow, February 27.