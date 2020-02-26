PM Borissov Met with Carriers to Discuss the Toll System

After an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on February 26, it became clear that the carriers were given a deadline of March 27 to technically equip their vehicles for the new toll system.

Four days before the toll system was launched, carriers threatened to stop operating due to ambiguity about the charging method.

Carriers are not pleased with the fact that they have to pay a special fee for the onboard devices they buy and put on their lorries and buses. They threatened to stop carrying passengers and cargo from March 1.

Therefore, an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister was convened in the Council of Ministers. It was decided by March 1, as required by the law, the toll system will start oeprating. It will not be postponed for the third time, but there will be an option for purchase of itinerary cards – one of the three options for toll charging. All carriers who want to buy on-board devices will be able to do so by March 27th. It is not clear whether these carriers will be fined by March 27.

In the end, it was decided that carriers would not pay rent for these on-board devices. However, they are unhappy that the GPS trackers, which are now available and used throughout Europe, will be incompatible with the Bulgarian toll system. They are dissatisfied that the roads that are within the scope of the toll system do not have alternative options, although 80% of the roads in the second-class road network have already been removed from the toll system scope and the fees have been reduced almost two-fold, again at the request of the carriers.