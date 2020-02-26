A Bus Fell off a Bridge in India, 24 People Died

World | February 26, 2020, Wednesday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Bus Fell off a Bridge in India, 24 People Died www.pixabay.com

India registers more than 150,000 road deaths each year due to poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

A private bus, carrying a wedding party fell into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, killing 24 passengers, police said.

The driver lost control while a 28-passenger bus crossed the bridge, AFP reported.

Villagers and rescuers are trying to get the bodies out of the river.

Last month, 26 people died when a bus collided with a rickshaw in western India.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: India, bus, river, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria