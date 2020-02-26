A Bus Fell off a Bridge in India, 24 People Died

India registers more than 150,000 road deaths each year due to poorly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

A private bus, carrying a wedding party fell into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, killing 24 passengers, police said.

The driver lost control while a 28-passenger bus crossed the bridge, AFP reported.

Villagers and rescuers are trying to get the bodies out of the river.

Last month, 26 people died when a bus collided with a rickshaw in western India.