Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises to 12

The death cases due to the coronavirus in northern Italy increasef to 12, Reuters reported.

There are currently 374 confirmed cases, the Italian civil protection service said today.

All of the victims so far are older people who have had other health problems, Reuters notes.

The German government does not consider it necessary to advise its citizens not to travel to Italy, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said today.

"We are far from this scenario," a spokesman said at a regular government press conference.