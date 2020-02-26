Erdogan: Turkey will Banish Syrian Government Forces by March

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said today that Turkey plans to banish Syrian government forces from Idlib in northwestern Syria by the end of February.

Speaking to lawmakers, he said he hoped the air force issue in northwestern Syria would be resolved soon.

The president also confirmed that Turkey has sent a request to the United States for the delivery of the Patriot Air Defense Systems, but Washington has not yet responded, Anadolu news agency reported.

