One Tonne of Cocaine Seized in Venezuelan Waters

One tonne of cocaine was seized aboard the Ares ship in Venezuelan waters.

Montenegrin nationals are arrested, the Montenegrin State Police Service said.

The Office points out that is a result of a multi-month international action initiated by the Montenegrin police in cooperation with the Dutch, British and Serbian police.

