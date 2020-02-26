PM Borissov: The Cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece Ensures the Stability and Prosperity of the Whole Region

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a bilateral meeting in Alexandroupoli before the fourth sitting of the Council on High-Level Co-operation Council between the governments of Bulgaria and Greece, said the government press office.



"The co-operation between Bulgaria and Greece ensures the stability and prosperity not only of our two countries, but of the whole region as an axis of stability in Southeast Europe," Prime Minister Borisov noted.



The meeting discussed economic relations and the upward trend in trade. Between January and October 2019, trade between Bulgaria and Greece increased by 9.3% year-on-year, amounting to approximately EUR 3 billion. Greece is among the five leading investors in Bulgaria, with Greek companies investing in banking, telecommunications, metallurgy, textiles, construction.



"Energy is a priority sector in our economic relations," said Prime Minister Borissov. He welcomed the clearly declared political will to pursue bilateral and regional energy projects such as the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector (IGB) and the liquefied natural gas terminal in Alexandroupoli. "Creating a competitive energy market with equal treatment of all projects is necessary to ensure energy security of European citizens. In this way, they will have affordable and reliable energy at a fair market price," he said.