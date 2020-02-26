First Case of Coronavirus Infection in Greece
www.pixabay.com
Greek authorities have confirmed the first case of infection with the new coronavirus, Reuters quoted TASS as saying.
The infected is a 38-year-old woman who returned from Italy. She is hospitalized in Thessaloniki.
The information was released by the country's health minister.
Expect details.
