The Representative Brass Band of the National Guards Unit Concert Canceled because of the Coronavirus

February 26, 2020, Wednesday
www.pixabay.com

The joint concert of the Guards Representative Brass Band and the Sofia Philharmonic is canceled, the Ministry of Defence reported.

On the order of the Minister of Defence and in implementation of the measures taken by the Crisis Staff to counter the spread of the coronavirus, the joint concert of the Representative Brass Band of the National Guards Unit of Bulgaria and the Sofia Philharmonic, which was to be held on February 29 in the Hall of Bulgaria will be canceled.

Tags: concert, Coronavirus, canceled, Ministry of Defence
