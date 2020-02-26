A 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Indonesia's Tanimbar Region

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Indonesian Tanimbar region, Reuters reported.

The Agency cites a communication from the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

According to the center, the depth of the earthquake is 49 km.

The Indonesia Geophysics Agency also said there was no tsunami potential from the quake.

