The US Promised that the Coronavirus Vaccine will be Ready for Testing in 90 Days
www.pixabay.com
Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The United States has officially announced the deadline for the production of a coronavirus vaccine, RIA Novosti reported.
In the United States, a coronavirus vaccine can be tested in a month and a half, and it will be ready for mass use in a year and a half, said Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institutes of Health.
- » First Case of Coronavirus Infection in Greece
- » Dozens of People in Bulgaria are Quarantined due to the COVID-19
- » There is No Proven Covid-19 Carrier in Bulgaria
- » Taking a Closer Look at the Different Nursing Specialisms
- » WHO: The Coronavirus is not a Pandemic yet
- » Woman from Plovdiv may be Infected with Coronavirus