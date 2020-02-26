The US Promised that the Coronavirus Vaccine will be Ready for Testing in 90 Days

The United States has officially announced the deadline for the production of a coronavirus vaccine, RIA Novosti reported.

In the United States, a coronavirus vaccine can be tested in a month and a half, and it will be ready for mass use in a year and a half, said Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institutes of Health.

