A Man Tried to Blow up a Car near the Pentagon

A man from Arkansas tried to blow up a car near the Pentagon building. He was arrested, the US Justice Department said.

It is noted that the name of the suspect is Matthew Dmitri Richardson and he is 19 years old. Richardson was arrested in the Pentagon parking lot. A law enforcement officer who saw Richardson, claimed he was standing next to a vehicle, attempting to ignite a piece of fabric that was inserted into the gas tank.

As the officer approached him, Richardson allegedly said he was going to "blow this vehicle up" along with "himself.", Fox News reported.

The suspect then tried to escape but was detained.

According to court documents, the owner of the car is a military man who does not know Richardson.