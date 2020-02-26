The Syrian Army Conquered another City in Idlib

Syrian regime forces recaptured the symbolic town of Kafranbel in Idlib province, one of the first cities to rebel against the Damascus regime, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Supported by Russian aviation, pro-regime forces have recaptured the city, along with 18 other settlements in southern Idlib, in the past 48 hours, advancing on the last major rebel-held bastion in northwest Syria, long controlled by jihadists and rebels, France 24 reported.