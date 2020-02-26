Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces Plan to Build 3,500 New Homes near Jerusalem

World | February 26, 2020, Wednesday // 12:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces Plan to Build 3,500 New Homes near Jerusalem www.pixabay.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he has taken steps to build 3,500 new homes on the West Bank, DPA reported. 

"We are building up Jerusalem and the outskirts of Jerusalem. I gave an immediate directive, to deposit plans to build 3500 housing units in E1," the prime minister said.

The statement comes less than a week before the country's parliamentary elections.

The new homes are planned to be built in the E-1 undeveloped area between Jerusalem and the village of Ma’aleh Adumim, Israeli media reported. A spokeswoman for Netanyahu Likud's party confirmed that he had announced the news at a party event, but did not provide further details.

The E-1 zone is a particularly sensitive topic in Israeli-Palestinian relations because it will practically cut the West Bank in two. Intentions to build it in the past have provoked international outrage, including protests in Europe. Opponents of the plan say it threatens the territorial continuity of a possible future Palestinian state.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Israel, homes, Jerusalem, construction, plan, Benjamin Netanyahu
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria