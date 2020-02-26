Dozens of People in Bulgaria are Quarantined due to the COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | February 26, 2020, Wednesday // 12:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Dozens of People in Bulgaria are Quarantined due to the COVID-19 www.pixabay.com

After Plovdiv, there are already isolated patients in Sofia, Sliven, Burgas, Haskovo. Among them are many students.

The woman from Plovdiv who was suspected of being infected tested negative. But in the meantime, three others were admitted for surveillance at an infectious clinic in the city. A whole class of 20 students and their teachers were quarantined just in case. 

There is one case of an isolated woman in Ruse, and in Burgas two people are isolated in the infectious ward. One of them came home from China and felt ill. In Haskovo, three other people were recommended to stay home quarantine and a child is being monitored in a hospital.

In Sliven, there are several people who have returned from China and are placed in preventive home quarantine.

At the moment there is no proven carrier of the coronavirus in the country.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, quarantine, Coronavirus, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria