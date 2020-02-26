Dozens of People in Bulgaria are Quarantined due to the COVID-19

After Plovdiv, there are already isolated patients in Sofia, Sliven, Burgas, Haskovo. Among them are many students.

The woman from Plovdiv who was suspected of being infected tested negative. But in the meantime, three others were admitted for surveillance at an infectious clinic in the city. A whole class of 20 students and their teachers were quarantined just in case.

There is one case of an isolated woman in Ruse, and in Burgas two people are isolated in the infectious ward. One of them came home from China and felt ill. In Haskovo, three other people were recommended to stay home quarantine and a child is being monitored in a hospital.

In Sliven, there are several people who have returned from China and are placed in preventive home quarantine.

At the moment there is no proven carrier of the coronavirus in the country.