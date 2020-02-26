Weather Forecast: Highs between 16C and 21C

Today, clouds will be broken during the day but will increase in the afternoon and into the evening, no precipitation expected. Moderate, at times strong and gusty southwest winds, will raise temperatures significantly in areas north of the mountains. For most of the country highs between 16C and 21C are forecast. Atmospheric pressure will drop and be much lower than the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

